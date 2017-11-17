VIDEO: Power Steering Pump Leak Diagnostics
Andrew Markel discusses the power steering pump, and how to determine if the pump or the rack needs replaced when fluid is visible. Sponsored by Nissan.
Andrew Markel,administrator
Andrew Markel is an ASE Certified Technician and former service writer, and he brings this practical knowledge to the ImportCar team as editor.
