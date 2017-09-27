VIDEO: The Misfire Crime Scene
Andrew Markel discusses spark plug ignition wires and what to inspect in the case of a misfire. Sponsored by Intermotor.
Andrew Markel,administrator
Andrew Markel is an ASE Certified Technician and former service writer, and he brings this practical knowledge to the ImportCar team as editor.
VIDEO: The Misfire Crime Scene
VIDEO: Camshaft Position Sensor Diagnostics
Steering Angle FAQs To Help Boost Your ABS & Stability Control Diagnostics
Active Shocks And Struts: What Are They And Why Are They Active?
Andrew Markel discusses spark plug ignition wires and what to inspect in the case of a misfire. Sponsored by Intermotor.