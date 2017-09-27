Original Video/ignition
VIDEO: The Misfire Crime Scene

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,administrator

Andrew Markel is an ASE Certified Technician and former service writer, and he brings this practical knowledge to the ImportCar team as editor.

Andrew Markel discusses spark plug ignition wires and what to inspect in the case of a misfire. Sponsored by Intermotor.

