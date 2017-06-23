Original Video/sensors
ago

VIDEO: How Do MAP and MAF Sensors Interpret Vacuum Leaks?

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,administrator

View bio

Andrew Markel is an ASE Certified Technician and former service writer, and he brings this practical knowledge to the ImportCar team as editor.

VIDEO: How Do MAP and MAF Sensors Interpret Vacuum Leaks?

VIDEO: Replacing Gear Oil In Drivetrain Components

VIDEO: Throttle-By-Wire And The Accelerator Pedal Position Sensor

Volkswagen VR6 Head Gasket Replacement

VIDEO: Noise On Braking And Acceleration On VW Vehicles

VIDEO: Noise On Braking And Acceleration On VW Vehicles

VIDEO: When To Replace A Brake Caliper

VIDEO: Throttle-By-Wire And The Accelerator Pedal Position Sensor

VIDEO: Updating Your Customer Database

VIDEO: What Are Direct Fit And Programmable TPMS Sensors?

Andrew Markel goes under the hood to explain the different ways that mass airflow sensors and manifold air pressure sensors look at vacuum leaks. Sponsored by Intermotor.

Show Full Article