VIDEO: Two Tips For Knock Sensor Diagnosis
Andrew Markel introduces two tips for diagnosing knock sensors, including checking AC voltage and the possible induction of a “knock moment.” Sponsored by Intermotor.
Andrew Markel,administrator
Andrew Markel is an ASE Certified Technician and former service writer, and he brings this practical knowledge to the ImportCar team as editor.
VIDEO: Two Tips For Knock Sensor Diagnosis
Air Ride Repair Vs. Replacement: Weighing The Pros And Cons Of Air Ride Repair Options
Volkswagen Brake Job 2005-2011 Jetta Applications
Servicing Toyota TPMS Requires Dedicated Tools
Andrew Markel introduces two tips for diagnosing knock sensors, including checking AC voltage and the possible induction of a “knock moment.” Sponsored by Intermotor.