VIDEO: Two Tips For Knock Sensor Diagnosis

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel is an ASE Certified Technician and former service writer, and he brings this practical knowledge to the ImportCar team as editor.

Andrew Markel introduces two tips for diagnosing knock sensors, including checking AC voltage and the possible induction of a “knock moment.” Sponsored by Intermotor.

