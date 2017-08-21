VIDEO: Wiring Harnesses On New Fuel Pumps
Andrew Markel explains why you should install the wiring harness that comes with a new fuel pump, even if there is not a problem with the old one. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Andrew Markel,administrator
Andrew Markel is an ASE Certified Technician and former service writer, and he brings this practical knowledge to the ImportCar team as editor.
