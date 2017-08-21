Original Video/Fuel Pump
VIDEO: Wiring Harnesses On New Fuel Pumps

Andrew Markel explains why you should install the wiring harness that comes with a new fuel pump, even if there is not a problem with the old one. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

