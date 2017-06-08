Original Video/TPMS
ago

VIDEO: What Are Direct Fit And Programmable TPMS Sensors?

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,administrator

View bio

Andrew Markel is an ASE Certified Technician and former service writer, and he brings this practical knowledge to the ImportCar team as editor.

VIDEO: What Are Direct Fit And Programmable TPMS Sensors?

VIDEO: When To Replace A Brake Caliper

VIDEO: Never Ignore TPMS Sensor Kits!

VIDEO: Updating Your Customer Database

VIDEO: Diagnosing Multiple Codes Faster

Automatic Transmission Fluid Varieties

VIDEO: Modern Wiring Diagrams

VIDEO: Diagnosing Multiple Codes Faster

VIDEO: When To Replace A Brake Caliper

VIDEO: Updating Your Customer Database

Andrew Markel explains the two types of TPMS sensors and how each can fit into your workflow. Sponsored by Intermotor.

Show Full Article