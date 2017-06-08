VIDEO: What Are Direct Fit And Programmable TPMS Sensors?
Andrew Markel explains the two types of TPMS sensors and how each can fit into your workflow. Sponsored by Intermotor.
Andrew Markel,administrator
Andrew Markel is an ASE Certified Technician and former service writer, and he brings this practical knowledge to the ImportCar team as editor.
VIDEO: What Are Direct Fit And Programmable TPMS Sensors?
