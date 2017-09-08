VIDEO: Brake Rotor Minimum Thickness Specification
Andrew Markel visits minimum wear specification on brake rotors and how the specification is related to brake pad wear and how far the caliper has to push the pads. Sponsored by Nissan.
Andrew Markel,administrator
Andrew Markel is an ASE Certified Technician and former service writer, and he brings this practical knowledge to the ImportCar team as editor.
