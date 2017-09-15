Audi/ Volkswagen/brake pads
ago

VIDEO: Brake Pad Wear Sensors On German Vehicles

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,administrator

View bio

Andrew Markel is an ASE Certified Technician and former service writer, and he brings this practical knowledge to the ImportCar team as editor.

VIDEO: Brake Pad Wear Sensors On German Vehicles

Technical Service Bulletin Watch: Top 10 Fixes For Popular VW Models

VIDEO: Brake Rotor Minimum Thickness Specification

VIDEO: Fuel Injector Clogs And Replacement Tips

VIDEO: Radiator Cap Diagnostics For Water Pump Or Radiator Leaks

VIDEO: Fuel Pressure Sensor Diagnostics

VIDEO: Fuel Injector Clogs And Replacement Tips

VIDEO: Radiator Cap Diagnostics For Water Pump Or Radiator Leaks

VIDEO: Brake Rotor Minimum Thickness Specification

VIDEO: Alternator Replacement: Tips To Perform The Complete Job

Andrew Markel shows how the brake pad wear sensors on German vehicles work to inform the customer when the pads should be replaced. Sponsored by Intermotor.

Show Full Article