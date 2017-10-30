Vacutec Offers New Flexible, Inflatable Bladder For Diagnostic Smoke Leak Testing On Gas, Diesel Engines



The new Flexible, Inflatable Bladder With Through Hole (WVA-096) from Vacutec / CPS Automotive (AAPEX booth 1665) allows intake and exhaust leak testing in tight spaces where a rigid bladder can’t be maneuvered. The patent-pending bladder is made of a pliable, fuel- and chemical-resistant substrate that can bend up to 90°. The Flexible Bladder works with any leak detection device.

The Flexible Bladder can be inflated for an airtight fit to over three times its initial diameter. The bladder currently is available as a 2” diameter model that inflates up to 6.25”. Other diameter size models are in production. Each kit comes complete with a replacement bladder.



“Engine compartment spaces are becoming tighter and tighter. We developed this Flexible Bladder solution to make the job of intake and exhaust leak testing faster and easier,” said Chuck Abbott, VP automotive sales for CPS Products. “Fitting a bladder in a tighter space means less time spent on disassembly and reassembly.”

CPS Automotive is exhibiting at booth 1665 at AAPEX at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas, Oct. 31 – Nov. 2. CPS will present a full-range of automotive maintenance solutions including, A/C service solutions, diagnostic smoke, fluid service equipment, UV leak detection solutions and more.

For more about CPS Automotive aftermarket solutions, go to cpsproducts.com/automotive.