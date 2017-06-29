News
US Motor Works Revamps Fuel Pump U And Water Pump U Websites

US Motor Works LLC (USMW), a provider of automotive and heavy-duty engine parts, has announced the latest changes to the Fuel Pump U and Water Pump U websites, with easier navigation to its brands.

The company says it is easier than ever to navigate to any of the brands websites directly from Fuel Pump or Water Pump U home pages. These simple additions to the websites are only the beginning, according to the company. US Motor Works will be working closely with Extend Performance to bring the latest tech articles, product releases and videos.

The company says it aims to making Fuel Pump U and Water Pump U the No. 1 source for all your cooling and fuel delivery needs.

For more information about US Motor Works, LLC and its brands, visit usmotorworks.com.

