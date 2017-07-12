News/ÜRO Parts
ÜRO Parts Thermostat Housings For 2002-’08 Mini Cooper S

ÜRO Parts discovered that the factory plastic thermostat housings in the 2002-2008 Mini Cooper S may fail due to the intense heat generated by forced induction, so the company developed two replacement housings. ÜRO Parts‘ reinforced-plastic housing is an inexpensive OE-style replacement, while the all-aluminum ÜRO Premium housing completely eliminates the possibility of dangerous engine overheating due to housing rupture, said the company. For more information, visit UROParts.com.

