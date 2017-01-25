ago

Ultimate Underhood Retro: Ignition Points

ImportCar Staff Writers

ImportCar Staff Writers,administrator

View bio

Wagner Introduces New LongLife HD Lamps Offering Longer Service In Trucking, Utility And Municipal Vehicles, And Automotive Applications

Raybestos Adds New Import Coverage To Master Cylinder Line

SMP Releases 242 New Parts For Standard, Intermotor Brands

Check Out The January Issue Of ImportCar Magazine

Ultimate Underhood Retro: Ignition Points

Tenneco Supplying Clean Air Technologies On All-New Daimler NRM Engine Family

Registration Now Open For ToolTech 2017

Monroe 'Quick $30' Promotion Rewards Service Professionals For Monroe Quick-Strut Premium Assembly Sales

Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Announce Robert Bosch As 2016 Channel Partner Of The Year

DENSO Announces Major Expansion Of TPMS Sensor Coverage

There are not too many vehicles with ignition systems that use ignition points. Most point ignition systems were abandoned by auto manufacturers beginning in the early 1970s as emission requirements started to change. The EPA changes called for a higher energy spark that would stay within specifications for more than 5,000 miles.

The primary problem with points is that they wear out. The contact points that conduct the battery voltage are typically made of tungsten, and can be slowly eroded by the spark. The contact pad that rides on the shaft of the distributor can wear and change the dwell. Also, the spring can lose tension over time and even break. Most point systems could not go past 4,000 RPM without the timing becoming unstable due to the arm bouncing on the distributor shaft.

The good thing about points was that they were adjustable. A technician with a set of feeler gauges (maybe a matchbook cover) and a dwell meter could tune the system. This is the reason they survived in marine applications until the 1980s.  

Show Full Article