AfterMarketNews Brake&Frontend BodyShopBusiness Counterman EngineBuilder Fleet Equipment ImportCar Motorcycle & Powersports News Servicio Automotriz Shop Owner Tire Review Tech Shop Tomorrow's Tech Underhood Service Speedville

Featured content from the TechGroup

Engineered Accessory Drive Serpentine Belt Replacement

You might not be able to see it, but an accessory drive belt is always both speeding up and slowing down. When a piston accelerates downward after the ignition of the fuel and air, the crankshaft speeds up and then slows down as it reaches the bottom...

Read more...

Preventive Maintenance Profits: Preferred Automotive, Jenkintown, PA

With the summer months heating up and cross-country road trips beginning, many people want to make sure their vehicles are prepped for the long haul. For the first-ever July edition of Maintenance Chronicles, we will focus on Preferred Automotive Specialists,...

Read more...

GM HVAC Door Actuator Motors: Operation And Calibration

GM Electrically Driven Actuator Motors Long gone are the cables and rods jutting out of the firewall to operate the heater control valve or a vacuum unit pulling a blend door open. These days, it’s electrically driven actuator motors (modules) accomplishing...

Read more...

Nissan Maxima Brake Job Tips

Called the four-door sports car by Nissan, the 2004-2008 Maxima brake system is easy to service with very few complaints of brake noise or pulsation. The system used the same brake pads, rotors and calipers on all models. There were some changes in...

Read more...

VIDEO: Aluminum Suspension Inspection

VIDEO: Andrew Markel answers a reader question about threadlocking compound, what to do with it when you see it during a repair, and how it relates to aluminum suspension components. From 2012 to 2015, aluminum consumption for new vehicles increased...

Read more...

Making Sense Of Steering Angle Sensor Input And Data

Measuring the­ ­position angle, rate of turn and force of the steering wheel is critical for Electronic Stability Control (ESC) systems. Scan tools call these Steering Angle Sensors (SAS) and typically display the information in degrees. The SAS...

Read more...

The Humble Mechanic Answers Your Questions

Charles is taking your automotive questions. If you have a question about a car, car repair, DIYs on your car, Volkswagen, mechanic’s tools, or anything car related, ask it up. If you have a car question for a show like this, email him [email protected]...

Read more...

The Ins And Outs Of Sanders

Sanders are required tools in today’s collision repair shop. Body techs and painters rely upon them every day to achieve that perfect finish on your customers’ vehicles. Whether you’re prepping a panel for paint or removing imperfections before...

Read more...

Are You Regularly Maintaining Your Equipment?

Technicians who are idling because the welder won’t feed wire, the hydraulic ram won’t pull chains, the booth heater won’t heat or the air compressor won’t compress enough air is a costly mistake, as labor time is the most expensive thing in any...

Read more...


Home European Audi/ Volkswagen Timing Chain Wear

by -
0 85
Print Print Email Email

Why Does Oil Quality Matter?

x_bizol-tip_timing-chain

In a four-stroke internal combustion engine, camshafts rotate at half the speed of the crankshaft. Camshafts are usually linked to the crankshaft via a timing belt or a timing chain. Alternative solutions may include using a gear drive for the camshafts, as is the case with VW V10 TDI engines. The proper synchronization of the camshaft and crankshaft motion is crucial for controlling the movement of the valves and pistons inside the engine. The intake and exhaust valves have to open at a very precise time in relation to the piston position (cranking angle). Without the proper timing of these parts, the engine will suffer a catastrophic failure. This is exactly what happens when a timing chain or timing belt breaks.

For old-school engines using a timing belt, the easiest way of preventing such failures is to replace the belt at regular intervals as part of the scheduled service maintenance. Most vehicle manufacturers recommend that timing belts be changed every 60,000 to 100,000 miles, or after 8 to 12 years. However, many modern engines use timing chains, which reside inside the engine and are not generally considered serviceable parts.

Both timing belts and timing chains use tensioners that keep them from moving around. However, timing chain tensioners, in contrast to timing belts, are nearly always controlled with the engine oil pressure. So, it is very important that the oil’s properties remain constant — or “stay in grade” — during the service life. If the engine oil pressure becomes low, the mechanical engine timing will be affected, which is not good for the engine.

One might expect that low oil pressure indicates a problem with the oil pump, but that is not necessarily the case. Very often, using an out-of-spec motor oil, such as one with a lower viscosity than what is recommended by the vehicle manufacturer, will cause low oil pressure.

Wear is another serious problem plaguing timing chains, especially in T-GDI engines. The issue has gained a lot of publicity as it relates to frequent failures of 1.2L and 1.4L VW TSI engines. Without conducting proper research and testing, some lubricant companies were quick to launch aftermarket additive packages that contained zinc dithiophosphate (ZDDP), which only further elevated the problem. Research carried out by BIZOL reveals that excessive ZDDP levels might actually accelerate the timing chain wear. The issue has become so severe that OEMs were forced to initiate joint task-force development of a dedicated timing chain wear (TCW) test that is to be included in the forthcoming ILSAC GF-6 performance specifications for passenger car motor oils.

Courtesy of Prof. Dr. Boris Zhmud, Head of R&D, BIZOL Lubricants, www.bizol.us.

The following two tabs change content below.
Import Car Staff Writers

Import Car Staff Writers

Similar articles

by -

by -

by -

by -
Latest articles from our other sites:

SSF Imported Auto Parts Announces 2017 Technical Training Schedule

SSF Imported Auto Parts LLC has announced the launch of its 2017 SSF technical training calendar, featuring vehicle-specific, hands-on training for European repair specialists. SSF says that, after a highly...More

TEST POST

TEST POST...More

Technology Takes Center Stage At AAPEX 2016

AAPEX 2016 spotlighted the latest technologies in the automotive aftermarket industry by introducing several new programs to keep attendees ahead of the curve. AAPEX 2016 took place Nov. 1-3 at the Sands...More

Identifix And Hunter Engineering Form Technology Partnership

Identifix, a leading provider of real-world online repair information to the automotive service and maintenance industry, has announced a technology partnership with Hunter Engineering, a global leader...More

Mychanic A/C Powered Light Adapts to Your Environment

The rechargeable Mychanic A/C MEK Light provides indoor and outdoor visibility with a 900 lumen output. Hold it if you need to, or hang or stand it when you really need to get your hands dirty. This...More

New Maxstar 161 Welding Power Source from Miller Delivers Up to 160 Amps

  Miller Electric Mfg. Co. has announced the launch of the new Maxstar 161 welding power source. The machine provides lightweight portability, ease of setup and use, and improved performance...More


© Copyright 2016 Babcox Media, Inc.