Tenneco To Introduce Installation Videos, Other Resources To Help Customers Grow Suspension Conversion Businesses



As part of its efforts to provide best-in-class technical content, Tenneco will introduce the first of several installation videos, instruction sheets and other resources designed to help aftermarket distributors and service providers grow their businesses by relying on Monroe suspension conversion kits. Monroe conversion kits enable technicians to replace expensive air-ride or electronic suspension systems with conventional mechanical systems without activating the vehicle’s electronic warning signals.

Tenneco has invested in comprehensive online product and technical support to help ensure a superior user experience for professionals, who will be able to access detailed, step-by-step installation instructions and other information without leaving the service bay. The new technical resources will be available on monroe.com as well as the Monroe Shocks mobile app. In addition, installation videos will be posted to the “TennecoInc” channel on YouTube.

“Demand for Monroe conversion kits continues to grow as service providers and consumers discover how expensive it can be to repair a factory air or electronic suspension,” said John Perrin, executive director, product management, North America Aftermarket, Tenneco. “Our new installation videos and other value-added content are designed to help accelerate this market growth by guiding users through each step of the job.”

Replacing an air-ride suspension with original equipment-style replacement components can cost thousands of dollars, while the out-the-door cost of an installed Monroe conversion kit can be significantly less. Each Monroe kit is engineered to restore factory ride height and provide stable, comfortable ride and handling performance.

Tenneco offers wide range of vehicle-specific kits for the following conversion projects: air spring to coil spring; air shock to Monroe OESpectrum Load Assist shock; self-leveling to standard suspension; and electronic suspension to passive suspension. These kits cover millions of vehicle applications, including Buick, Cadillac, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Isuzu, Oldsmobile, Lexus, Lincoln and Mercury models equipped with factory air-ride or electronic suspensions. Several new Monroe conversion kit part numbers will be introduced by the end of 2017.

“The conversion market is a prime opportunity for repair providers to demonstrate their unique expertise and deliver extensive value to consumers,” said Perrin. “This category is an area of focus for Tenneco and Monroe as well. We intend to provide our channel partners and front-line service businesses with the resources they need to capture more of this business.”

To learn more about Monroe suspension conversion kits and other Monroe ride control solutions, contact any Monroe ride control supplier or log on to monroe.com.