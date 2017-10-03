Tenneco Matches Single-Month Record For Expansion Of Monroe Quick-Strut Product Line



Tenneco has matched its single-month record for expansion of the Monroe Quick-Strut product line by introducing 46 premium strut assembly part numbers covering a combined total of more than 5.3 million vehicles.

With the latest coverage expansion, Tenneco this year alone has added 255 Monroe Quick-Strut part numbers offering combined coverage of approximately 59 million additional strut replacement opportunities. Quick-Strut units are assembled in Tenneco’s North America Aftermarket ride control facility in Paragould, Arkansas.

“Vehicle parts providers and service businesses that rely on Monroe Quick-Strut assemblies enjoy the advantage of exceptional market coverage combined with premium-quality components, original equipment-style ride characteristics and a comprehensive guarantee that helps enhance consumer confidence and loyalty,” said John Perrin, executive director, product management, North America Aftermarket, Tenneco.

Among the latest vehicle applications now covered by the Monroe Quick-Strut product line are:

2012-’15 Buick Verano 2.4L (Front)

2010 Chevrolet Camaro V6 (Rear)

2010-’13 Chevrolet Camaro V8 (Rear)

2011-’12 Chevrolet Cruze 1.4 & 1.8L (Front)

2012-’16 Ford Explorer 2WD 2.0L Turbo & 2WD 3.5L (Front)

2013-’15 Ford Flex (Front)

2012 Honda Civic Sedan, Coupe, Coupe DX & LX (Front)

2013-’14 Honda Civic Sedan 1.5L Hybrid, 1.8L HF, CNG, EX & LX (Front)

2014 Honda Civic Sedan 1.8L LX (Front)

2014 Honda Civic Coupe DL & LX (Front)

2011-’13 Hyundai Elantra Sedan GLS & Limited (Front)

2000-’06 Mazda MPV (Front)

2009-’10 Nissan Murano (Front)

2010-’12 Subaru Outback 2.5L (Front)

2012-’14 Toyota Camry Sedan LE 2.5L (Front)

2012-’14 Toyota Yaris (Front)