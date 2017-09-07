News/Tenneco
ago

Tenneco Expands Monroe Quick-Strut Coverage By More Than 5.4M Passenger Vehicles

ImportCar Staff Writers

ImportCar Staff Writers,administrator

View bio

Monroe Quick-Strut replacement strut assemblies are now available for more than 5.4 million additional passenger vehicles as a result of Tenneco’s latest monthly expansion of Monroe ride control coverage. With 31 additional Quick-Strut part numbers introduced in September, Tenneco has launched more than 200 additional premium strut assembly part numbers this year, covering a combined total of nearly 30 million passenger vehicles.

Engineered and assembled in the United States, each Monroe Quick-Strut unit includes a premium Monroe strut technology that has been tuned and tested to help provide original equipment-style ride and handling; vehicle-specific coil spring technology featuring U.S.-grade steel and corresponding OE spring design; premium, OE-style upper strut mount and bearing plate and other high-quality components. Quick-Strut units are covered by Tenneco’s limited lifetime warranty and the Monroe “Feel the Difference Guarantee” risk-free trial offer.

Among the popular applications covered through the September line expansion are:

  • 2005-’09 Buick LaCrosse (rear)
  • 2011-’13 Buick LaCrosse (front)
  • 2012-’14 Chrysler 300 (front)
  • 2004-’05 Chevrolet Impala (rear)
  • 2000-’07 Chevrolet Monte Carlo (rear)
  • 2011-’14 Dodge Challenger and Charger (front)
  • 2009 Ford Flex (front)
  • 2013-’15 Ford Fusion (front)
  • 2010-’15 Ford Taurus (front)
  • 2013-’14 Nissan Altima (front)
  • 2011-’12 Nissan Maxima (front)
  • 2010-’15 Lexus RX350 (front)
  • 2004-’07 Pontiac Grand Prix (rear)

Tenneco also introduced Monroe OESpectrum premium struts for the following late-model applications:

  • 2015-’17 Ford Mustang (front)
  • 2012-’15 Subaru Impreza (front)
  • 2014-’16 Toyota Corolla (front)

The Monroe “Feel the Difference” Guarantee –­ available on Monroe Quick-Strut strut assemblies, Monroe OESpectrum shocks and struts (excluding 4XXX and CXXX series), Monroe Reflex shocks and struts and Gas-Magnum shock absorbers –­ promises consumers they will feel a positive difference in ride and handling performance during a 90-day or 1,000-mile/1,600-kilometer risk-free trial offer or receive their money back, including labor of up to $100 per axle (if installed by a professional service provider) and alignment up to $80, if applicable. Restrictions apply; visit monroe.com for details.

To view a complete list of the latest Monroe coverage and to learn more about Monroe ride control products, visit monroe.com.

