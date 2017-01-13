Tenneco Activates Exclusive ‘Feel The Difference’ Guarantee On Premium Monroe Shocks And Struts

Tenneco is aiming to boost ride control replacement opportunities for automotive service providers while incentivizing consumers to invest in improved vehicle safety and ride performance with its new “Feel the Difference” guarantee, available now on qualifying premium Monroe shock absorbers and struts. The company says this risk-free consumer offer enables service providers to promise ride control customers that they will feel a positive difference in handling and overall ride quality or receive their money back.

Announced in November during AAPEX 2016 in Las Vegas, the “Feel the Difference” guarantee enables consumers to experience the benefits of renewed vehicle control, handling, stability and comfort during a risk-free 90-day or 1,000-mile (1,600-kilometer) trial period. Those not satisfied with their purchase can return to the service provider during the trial period to receive a refund of the original purchase price (less any discounts and/or rebates), as well as reimbursement of labor costs of up to $100 per axle and wheel alignment up to $80, if applicable, when performed by a service professional. (Restrictions apply; see monroe.com for details.)

“Replacement of worn shocks and struts is an important investment in vehicle safety, but consumers also want to be able to feel the difference in everyday driving situations,” said John Perrin, executive director of marketing and engineering, North America Aftermarket, Tenneco. “Our exclusive ‘Feel the Difference’ guarantee gives them the confidence that they are making a smart choice not only in restoring their vehicle’s ride and handling, but in choosing a premium-quality product from one of the industry’s most trusted brands.”

The “Feel the Difference” guarantee is available now with the purchase of four qualifying Monroe OESpectrum shocks and struts, Monroe Quick-Strut replacement assemblies, Monroe Reflex shocks and struts and Monroe Gas-Magnum shock absorbers.

Tenneco is communicating the availability of the new satisfaction guarantee to consumers through extensive print and digital advertising and point-of-sale materials as well as the company’s two Shockmobile mobile marketing vehicles.

To learn more about the Monroe Feel the Difference Guarantee, contact your Monroe supplier and/or log on to monroe.com.