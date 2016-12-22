Tech-Life Offers All-in-One Power Station

The GRID by Tech-Life is an all-in-one power station, surge protector and USB charging hub. Designed with professional service technicians in mind, The GRID also has a multitude of uses outside the shop.

“The GRID is a 100% game changer when it comes to charging cordless tools, phones, tablets and other devices that are used constantly throughout the work day,” said Nick Mazza, CEO of PM Holdings. “It is specifically designed to improve the user’s daily workplace experience by providing power while eliminating clutter. Ideal for a shop environment, The GRID is attractive and functional placed on a work bench, toolbox, desk or countertop and can charge and display up to four battery packs at one time.”

With nine 100-volt power outlets and four 2.1 amp USB ports, The GRID by Tech-Life allows users to plug in and store battery chargers for power tools, while charging up to four devices via USB ports, all at the same time. Featuring robust surge protection, The GRID has three independent zone power controls that allow users to switch off power to the other zones if extra power is required in one area.

In addition to its shop uses, The GRID is the perfect surge protector for home theater equipment; ideal as both a computer monitor stand and power source in an office environment; and a dependable mobile power hub for RVs, boats and other vacation travel.

