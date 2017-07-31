News/STEELMAN
STEELMAN Offers Master Cooling System Test And Purge Kit

ImportCar Staff Writers

By creating vacuum in the cooling system, the STEELMAN 60025 Master Cooling System Test and Purge Kit provides a complete professional testing system for cooling system leaks and faster coolant refills of new coolant, says the company.

The 60025 works on domestic, European and Asian vehicles, and the color-coded radiator test caps make it easy to identify the suitable test cap for the vehicle. The special design of the vacuum purge & refill tool connection fits nearly all types of radiator openings.

Other features/benefits include:

  • Easy work for cooling system pressure test (up to 35 psi) and refilling new coolant by creating vacuum in the cooling system;
  • Pressure pump can test leaks in the cooling system by connecting an adapter to the radiator filler neck or recovery tank;
  • Connectors (black and blue) test radiator cap condition; and

The cooling system vacuum pump is also available separately (STEELMAN 60153), and can significantly shorten the time of refilling new coolant by creating a vacuum, without needing to undergo the time-consuming air bleeding.

