Standard Motor Products Receives NSF Registration For Its TPMS Sensors



Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has announced that it is one of the first manufacturers to have its TPMS sensors registered with NSF International, an independent, accredited organization that tests and verifies the functionality of products and systems.

NSF TPMS registration provides third-party assurance to consumers, shops and insurance companies that SMP’s aftermarket TPMS sensors meet all applicable federal requirements and will fit and function properly in a manner equivalent to the OE sensor on the vehicle(s) intended for use.

To earn NSF Registration, Standard Motor Products’ TPMS sensors met the following requirements:

Compliance with FMVSS (Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards) 138. Testing is performed on a vehicle for each protocol and for each sensor.

Functionality and performance testing including accurate location reporting, sensor accuracy, low pressure warning repeatability and sensor ID write testing for sensors with COPY ID capabilities.

Compliance with Code of Federal Regulations Title 47 Part 15 “Radio Frequency Devices.”

In addition to being listed on NSF International’s website, SMP’s NSF Registered TPMS Sensors will appear in Tiremetrix’s TPMS Manager, a software that helps shops identify high-quality sensors.

Phil Hutchens, vice president of engine management marketing for SMP, said, “We’re proud to be the first TPMS manufacturer to earn NSF registration. When customers see the NSF registered logo on our packaging, they can be sure that SMP has taken the necessary steps to supply the highest-quality TPMS sensors for this critical safety category.”

