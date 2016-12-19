Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has announced the schedule for its Standard Pro Training 2017 On-Demand training platform. Developed with input from working master technicians, the on-demand classes give technicians the ability to train anytime, anywhere. This year’s class lineup features relevant topics such as variable valve timing.

The full month-by-month schedule includes:

• January: Variable Valve Timing Fundamentals

• February: GM 4.8, 5.3, and 6.0L Tips and Tricks

• March: Wiring Diagram Fundamentals

• April: Modern Valve Actuation Systems

• May: ASE Test Prep – A8 Engine Performance

• June: Key Off Draw Diagnosis

• July: Misfire Diagnostic Fundamentals

• August: Basic Lab Scope Connection and Setup

• September: Voltmeter Fundamentals

• October: VW and Audi Scan Tool Tips

• November: More Electrical Puzzles Part II

• December: Brain Teasers: Diagnostic Puzzles from the Field Part III

Ryan Kooiman, director of training, SMP, said, “We’re excited to expand upon our award-winning Standard Pro Training On-Demand offering, which gives technicians access to even more professional automotive training.”

Standard Pro Training currently has more than 100 classes and more than 14,000 registered technicians. To learn more about Standard Pro Training, visit pts.smpcorp.com/std.