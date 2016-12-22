SSF Imported Auto Parts Announces 2017 Technical Training Schedule

SSF Imported Auto Parts LLC has announced the launch of its 2017 SSF technical training calendar, featuring vehicle-specific, hands-on training for European repair specialists. SSF says that, after a highly successful inaugural year 2016, the program has been enhanced with new vehicle makes and additional classes. The hands-on training classes are held at the modern Automotive Technology facilities at Skyline College in Northern California and Rio Hondo College in Southern California.

SSF Technical Training Courses deliver some of the most advanced European automotive training in the nation, according to the company. The course calendar for 2017 has been widely expanded, including several new courses designed to meet current industry challenges. All courses are instructed by leading automotive experts in their car lines, each with a limited number of students to facilitate the most intense knowledge transfer, according to SSF. In addition, SSF technical courses are a combination of specialized classroom curriculum and real world hands-on participation. SSF says these are proven and highly effective methods to help European repair specialists expand their skills and prepare for the latest advances in automotive technology.

“The practical knowledge I took home from this excellent training course will be very valuable to me,” said Henry Hinck, of Schneider AutoHaus in Santa Barbara, California. “I felt that the hands-on training combined with practical and easy to understand explanations made the class a complete package.”

For additional information about the program and the full listing of courses, visit ssfautoparts.com/technical.