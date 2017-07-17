News/Spectra Premium Industries Inc.
ago

Spectra Premium Industries Is First Radiator Supplier To Join CAPA Program

ImportCar Staff Writers

ImportCar Staff Writers,administrator

View bio

Permatex Introduces Industrial Strength Cleaner & Degreaser

Champion Brands To Launch Modern Muscle Motor Oils

IMSA: The Series Born Out Of Spite

Acura Tech Tip: Oil Consumption On Manual Transmission Vehicles

Mac Tools New Macsimizer Workstation For Efficient Tool Storage

Mitchell, Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Announce Collaboration To Deliver The Mitchell Diagnostics System

Federal-Mogul Motorparts Launches New Gear Store With Expanded Champion Motorsports Collection

Rancho Extends Exciting Promotion On Lift Kits, Shocks Purchases Through Summer

Tenneco Expands Walker Ultra Catalytic Converter, Walker Quiet-Flow SS Muffler Coverage

Professional TPMS Tools From K Tool International

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA) has announced that Spectra Premium Industries Inc., a leading North American manufacturer and distributor, has joined the CAPA program as a full participant to certify their parts to the CAPA 601 Radiator Standard.

Spectra Premium Industries Inc., based in Boucherville, Québec, Canada, is an international supplier of automotive, truck and heavy-duty parts with more than 1,500 employees across the world. They currently produce and distribute more than 1,500 different radiators worldwide.

The CAPA 601 Radiator Standard includes requirements for performance testing, material composition, dimensions, appearance, function, construction and retaining features and fit. A key element in the CAPA 601 testing procedure is confirming that the radiator will perform the same as the car company brand radiator over time.

“By choosing to pursue CAPA certification, Spectra Premium further demonstrates its commitment providing the highest-quality radiators to the International market,” said Debbie Klouser, CAPA director of operations.

“Supporting quality initiatives, such as the CAPA 601 Certification has always been a main driver of our ongoing commitment to providing the aftermarket with the highest level of quality parts. We are extremely honored to be awarded this first-in-the-market certification for the radiator category and thus, better equipping our customers to support the needs of the collision market through a rigorous quality certification process,” said Jason Best, senior vice president aftermarket, at Spectra Premium.

“With today’s new technologies, proper cooling has never been more important to ensuring a long-lasting and efficiently running engine. Spectra Premium is clearly a leader, demonstrating to the market that it not only understands the importance of proper cooling technology, but the increasing standards of its customers,” said Jack Gillis, CAPA’s executive director. “We congratulate them on this achievement and look forward to testing and certifying their high quality parts.”

The Certified Automotive Parts Association, founded in 1987, is the nation’s only independent, non-profit, certification organization for automotive crash parts whose sole purpose is to ensure that both consumers and the industry have the means to identify high quality parts via the CAPA Quality Seal. CAPA is an ANSI accredited standards developer for competitive crash repair parts.

For more information, visit CAPAcertified.org.

0

Show Full Article