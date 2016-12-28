SOLAR Adds Start-Stop Battery Testing To Its BA9's Capabilities

Clore Automotive has expanded the testing range of its Model No. BA9, a 12V digital battery and system tester, from SOLAR. The BA9 can now test Start-Stop AGM and Start-Stop Enhanced Flooded batteries, in addition to the flooded, AGM, spiral wound and gel cell batteries it has always been able to test.

Model No. BA9 is a pocket-sized unit that features a wide testing capacity from 40-1200 CCA and an operating range from 7 to 15V. In addition to its battery testing capability, it also features the convenience of starting and charging system testing, offering quick assessment and providing both a numerical result and a pass/fail result. Its compact size, versatile testing capability and affordable price make it a great option for a variety of service environments.

The BA9 features a data-rich LCD display that offers a high level of detail and feedback throughout the testing process. The display is also optimized for reading results in bright sunlight. The BA9 incorporates numerous features to make testing safer for the operator and vehicle being tested, including reverse polarity protection to avoid damage from reverse hookups and over-voltage protection when attached to a system with voltage exceeding 15V.

More information can be found at cloreautomotive.com.