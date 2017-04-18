Snap-on Updates Diagnostic Website To Enhance User Experience



Snap-on has enhanced its diagnostic website at diagnostics.snapon.com to provide users with more relevant product information, right at their fingertips.

“We know our customers’ time is valuable, so the updated Snap-on diagnostics website is presented in a fresh, clean format that is easy-to-navigate,” said Mark Schaefer, director of marketing, Snap-on Diagnostics. “The site provides an engaging user experience, delivering rich product content and valuable training information conveniently accessed from any device.”

Visitors to the website will first notice that the homepage has been redesigned with a sleek new look, using enhanced image-based features, such as dynamic scroll, to quickly view the broad range of diagnostic products that Snap-on offers. New visuals create interest by highlighting value-added products and features and special promotions with direct links for more information.

The product pages have been improved so diagnostic platform users can find everything about their tool in one place, including features, specifications, software, accessories and subscription details. Larger, more distinguishable product icons have been added for easy information access. In addition, multiple product images provide more physical views of the tool that users can click on to enlarge.

Plus, Snap-on customers can tell the company how to improve their website experience by leaving comments with the new feedback button visible throughout the site.

In addition to the recent enhancements, the website contains features to help customers navigate the functionality of their diagnostic tools. For example, the Snap-on Training Solutions modules are made up of videos that provide quality product training that is available to technicians when it is most convenient for them — 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week. The modules are free and technicians can revisit the training sessions as often as necessary to learn at their own pace. The Diagnostic Quick Tips videos, based on real case studies, show how to apply diagnostics to specific vehicles and applications through two-minute demonstrations of diagnostic tools solving common problems.

To learn more about Snap-on diagnostic solutions, talk to a Snap-on representative or visit diagnostics.snapon.com.