News
ago

Snap-on Equipment Offers Diagnostic Wheel Alignment System

ImportCar Staff Writers

ImportCar Staff Writers,administrator

View bio

Mitchell 1 Enhances ProDemand To Speed Up Multi-Code Diagnostics

Hofmann Offers geoliner 320 Portable Imaging Wheel Aligner

Schumacher Electric Introduces 360° LED Cordless Work Light

Management Success Invites All Shop Owners To Fall Convention

MAHLE Service Solutions Offers Premier SAE-Certified Unit For R-134a Heavy-Duty Vehicle A/C Service

Matco Offers 12V Cordless Infinium Impact Driver Kit

Check Out The July Issue Of ImportCar Magazine

Bogi From All Girls Garage To Host 2nd MAHLE Aftermarket Facebook Live Event

Access Glow Plugs With Baum Tools Pliers

Standard Motor Products To Award More Than $10K In Prizes During The 'Why I Trust Standard' Giveaway


With a new notification system that provides critical information without slowing you down, the V3300 wheel aligner (EEWA552B ) from Snap-on Equipment puts every alignment on the fast track.

The user interface provides instant access to critical tasks in an intelligent flow, ensuring vehicle-specific assistance is always just one click away. The V3300 wheel alignment system’s automatic height tracking provides optimum placement of its advanced XD targets and cameras for more speed and more accuracy on every alignment.

Show Full Article