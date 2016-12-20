Snap-on has added MODIS Edge Training Solutions modules to its website at diagnostics.snapon.com/trainingsolutions to help professional technicians navigate the features and functionality of its latest diagnostic tool. MODIS Edge is a combination full-function scan tool and scope/graphing meter that delivers new features, as well as the speed and performance that technicians expect from a complete diagnostic tool, says the company.

The new MODIS Edge Training Solutions include the following topics:

• Introduction and navigation

• Scanner codes

• Scanner data PID view

• Scanner data graphing view

• Troubleshooter tips

• Functional tests

• The 10 modes of OBD-II

• Digital multimeter

• Graphing multimeter

• Guided component tests

• Vehicle history, view saved data

• Vehicle specifications and reset operations

• Wi-Fi setup and SureTrack expert information

The Snap-on Training Solutions modules are made up of videos that provide quality product training that is always available to technicians, when it is most convenient for them. The modules are available for free and technicians can revisit the training sessions as often as necessary to learn at their own pace and comfort level.

“The five-minute Training Solutions videos teach all of the latest diagnostic techniques so technicians can get the most out of their diagnostic tools,” said Mark Schaefer, director of marketing, Snap-on Diagnostics. “They are offered as short instructional videos on specific topics, so technicians can quickly get answers on any aspect of tool operation.”

Each module is hosted by National Field Trainer Jim Moritz. With more than 30 years of experience in automotive diagnostics, engineering, marketing, training and technical support, he has developed more than 100 training courses and trained more than 100,000 students. His memberships and certifications include NASTF, ETI, SAE and ASE.

To learn more about MODIS Edge, talk to a Snap-on representative or visit diagnostics.snapon.com.