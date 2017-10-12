Snap-on Introduces New Flex-Head Electronic Torque Wrenches

The new Snap-on ATECH1FS240 and ATECH2CS240 Flex-Head TechAngle Micro Torque Wrenches pack the same electronic features as larger ATECH series tools, but in a slim, compact steel body.

“Reaching a valve cover or intake manifold is much easier with a torque wrench designed for close clearance work,” says Bryan Hantke, a Snap-on Tools product manager. “Both the 1/4″ and 3/8″ Micro Flex Head are the time-saving answer to reaching into the recesses that can really make a job tougher than it needs to be.”

The 1/4″ and 3/8″ Micro Torque Wrenches weigh less than a pound each and are 11.6″ long and .90″ in diameter with a 72-tooth ratchet gear. A knurled handle makes the grip more secure, and four alert modules indicate by LCD, LED, vibration and sound when the desired torque is reached. An updated LED progression on the tools offers better target torque indication at lower ranges.

These tools also have the ability to measure rolling torque, useful when checking bearing preload and drag. Another of the tools’ big features is the five scales references in ft.-lbs., in.-lbs., Nm, Kg-cm and dNm. The wrenches operate on a single, AA battery and come with a two-year warranty.

