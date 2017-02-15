Snap-on Diagnostics’ Diagnostic Software Benefits From Real-World Experience

SureTrack from Snap-on Diagnostics is a comprehensive source of expert knowledge for professional technicians, combining diagnostic experience, repair timesavers and verified parts replacement records harvested from millions of successful repair orders.

This online information tool can help any repair shop and any technician, regardless of experience level, improve their diagnostic accuracy and reduce repair time, says the company.

SureTrack is integrated on the VERUS family, VERDICT, MODIS Edge, MODIS Ultra and SOLUS Edge diagnostic tools with a current Snap-on Software Upgrade.