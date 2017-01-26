News/Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP)
SMP Releases 242 New Parts For Standard, Intermotor Brands

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has announced the addition of 242 new part numbers to its Standard and Intermotor lines. The release spans 51 product categories and expands coverage through the 2016 model year by more than 123 million additional VIO.

One highlight is the company’s continued expansion to its line of variable valve timing components. With 29 new VVT solenoids added, SMP’s VVT line now totals more than 230 part numbers.

The company also increases coverage for its sensor category with the introduction of 82 SKUs. Notable additions include 23 TPMS sensors, 18 transmission input sensors, 17 vehicle speed sensors and 12 transmission output sensors. Along with sensors, SMP adds 48 switches such as A/C cut-off, cruise control, headlight, ignition, oil pressure gauge, power door lock, power seat and stoplight switches.

Commenting on the news, Phil Hutchens, vice president, Engine Management Marketing, SMP, stated, “By expanding our aftermarket-leading VVT coverage, our latest release emphasizes our commitment to supplying customers with both quality and coverage.”

All new applications are listed in the eCatalogs found at StandardBrand.com and IntermotorImport.com and in electronic catalog providers.

