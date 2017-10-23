SKF To Showcase Latest Vehicle Solutions At 2017 AAPEX Show

SKF has announced it will showcase its latest wheel end and driveline solutions at this year’s AAPEX show, taking place from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 in Las Vegas. SKF’s booth No. 4620 will include bearings and seals, hub bearings, u-joints and more. In addition, master technician Bogi Lateiner, the star of Velocity’s “All Girls Garage,” also will make an appearance at SKF’s booth on Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 3 to 4 p.m.

“SKF looks forward to another great AAPEX Show, where we’ll reconnect with our industry peers, stakeholders and customers as we showcase our latest solutions for the automotive aftermarket,” said Brian Jungmann, automotive communications manager, SKF USA Inc. “Each year, AAPEX gives us the opportunity not only to share our industry-leading expertise in bearing and seal technology, but also to gain valuable feedback from our customers. This insight enables us to constantly perfect the high-performance solutions that customers have grown to expect from SKF. Enthusiasts will also love meeting Bogi, whose skill and talent are truly inspiring.”

In addition to Bogi visiting the booth on Wednesday, SKF also will host an event that same day beginning at 3 p.m. and running until 5 p.m. Attendees can enjoy light refreshments while interacting with Bogi and SKF representatives.

SKF also will be showcasing its new website at the show. Live at vsm.skf.com, the new website offers an intuitive, interactive product catalog making it easier and quicker to find a part for a specific application. The site is built on a responsive platform, allowing users to easily access the site no matter what device they are on. The literature section of the site also has an enhanced navigation feature, making it easier for users to find the piece of literature they need.

For more information about SKF, contact a local SKF representative, visit vsm.skf.com, call 800-882-0008 or visit the SKF e-catalog at SKFpartsinfo.com.