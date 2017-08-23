News/Schumacher Electric Corporation
Schumacher Electric Introduces 360° LED Cordless Work Light

ImportCar Staff Writers

ImportCar Staff Writers

Schumacher Electric Corporation recently introduced its SL360R 360° LED Cordless Work Light + Magnetic Torch.

This innovative work light’s 360° swivel and tilt function enables the light source to be positioned in virtually any direction.

Ten super-bright SMD LEDs provide up to 400 lumens, with a 120° spread of light, illuminating the entire work area.

Its high-quality rechargeable 2.2Ah Lithium Ion battery means longer life, no memory effect and a much slower discharge than traditional Ni-MH batteries.

Features include:

  • 3-watt torch function
  • Multi-function switch for high/low and torch function
  • Two rear and end-mounted Super Strong magnets
  • Charging point for 120V AC and 12V chargers
  • Two swivel hooks
  • Soft-touch rubberized casing
  • Charging/Operating Time: 4/3hrs.
  • Min/Max Length: 10.5/11″

Patent pending.
For more information, click HERE.

