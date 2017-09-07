Schumacher Electric Introduces Wireless Digital Battery And System Tester



Schumacher Electric Corp. has introduced the SchuLink SDT1 Wireless Scan Tool with Battery Tester Module.

Lightweight and easy to handle, the controller and tester are powered by rechargeable lithium ion batteries, and provide a 10-meter (32’) wireless range. The controller features a 7”, high-resolution touch screen and the SchuLink app, plus an embedded on-screen video training and user manual. The company says the tool’s durable housing makes it ideal for shop use.

The tester and clamps store neatly on the back of the unit when not in use.

The SDT1 is appropriate for 6V and 12V automotive batteries and 12V/24V charging/starting systems. The wireless tester performs battery, EV battery, powersport battery, start-stop and system tests, battery reset/oil light reset and reads OBD II diagnostic codes. Test results are delivered on-screen or via text or email, if connected to a wireless network.