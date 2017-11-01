Rotary Unveils XA14 Alignment Scissor Lift

The new Rotary XA14 alignment scissor lift can handle four-wheel alignments on a broad range of vehicles, from subcompacts to work trucks.

“If it will fit in your bay, you can align it on the Rotary XA14 scissor lift,” says John Uhl, director of lift product management for Rotary parent company Vehicle Service Group.

Rotary unveiled its XA14 scissor lift at the SEMA Show. The XA14 is compatible with any alignment system, including Rotary’s three light-duty, tower-free wheel aligners, the R1080 Baysaver 3D, R1070 CCD Pro, or R1060 CCD Shop. Learn more about the XA14 at rotarylift.com/Scissor-Lift/XA14/.

The XA14 scissor lift offers technicians maximum vehicle access with an open front and rear. It has a rated lifting capacity of 14,000 lbs. and an easily adjustable front radius gauge that can accommodate wheelbases from 85.5 inches all the way up to 193 inches. An integrated rear slip plate allows lateral tire movement during adjustment.

The lift features a simple, robust design that contributes to an affordable purchase price and lower long-term maintenance costs. Operator controls are located in a compact console that can be installed on either side of the lift for maximum convenience.

The XA14 lift comes ready to work with radius gauges and two rolling jacks. It can be surface-mounted or recessed, based on customer preference.

The XA14 scissor lift expands Rotary’s line of alignment lifts. Rotary offers shops a choice of alignment lift styles that include scissor, four-post or the company’s vertical rise platform with space-saving Y-shaped legs. A local Rotary distributor can help determine the best lift and alignment instrumentation for a shop’s specific needs.

“Many shops prefer scissor-style lifts for alignments,” explains Uhl. “With the addition of the XA14 scissor lift to our lineup, now all the lifts in the shop can be Rotary lifts.”

For more information about the XA14 alignment scissor lift or any other products in Rotary’s full line of lifts, alignment instrumentation and wheel service equipment, stop by SEMA Show booth #10239, visit rotarylift.com or call (800) 640-5438. You can also find Rotary Lift on Facebook, facebook.com/RotaryLift, Twitter, twitter.com/RotaryLift, and at The Blueprint blog, blog.rotarylift.com.