The Robinair AC1234-6 is a commercially available, fully automatic R1234YF machine that meets the SAE’s requirement for recovering, recycling and recharging vehicle A/C systems with the new refrigerant.

Capable of servicing both standard and hybrid vehicle A/C systems, the AC1234-6 includes an integrated refrigerant identifier that samples the refrigerant prior to recovery.

