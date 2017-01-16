News/Rislone
ago

Rislone Introduces Diesel Fuel System Treatment

ImportCar Staff Writers

ImportCar Staff Writers,administrator

View bio

Tenneco Launches Extensive Business-Building 2017 Expert Plus Loyalty Program

ATEQ TPMS Service Tool Software License

Rislone Introduces Diesel Fuel System Treatment

Tenneco Activates Exclusive 'Feel The Difference' Guarantee On Premium Monroe Shocks And Struts

Tenneco Supplying Clean Air Technologies On All-New Daimler NRM Engine Family

Timing Chain Wear

Tenneco Supplying Clean Air Technologies On All-New Daimler NRM Engine Family

Registration Now Open For ToolTech 2017

Monroe 'Quick $30' Promotion Rewards Service Professionals For Monroe Quick-Strut Premium Assembly Sales

DENSO Announces Major Expansion Of TPMS Sensor Coverage


When your customers complain their diesel vehicles are sluggish and just not delivering the power, performance and/or fuel economy that they used to, you have a quick, easy and affordable solution – the “5,000 mile tune-up” in a bottle.

Rislone Diesel Fuel System Treatment (P/N 4740), a complete diesel fuel system treatment, includes the equivalent amount of additives as full bottles of: ULSD sulfur substitute lubricity additive; injector and complete fuel system cleaner; UCL pump and injector lubricant; anti-gel cold flow improver; fuel stabilizer and water remover; and cetane booster and diesel treatment.

The patented disposable spout makes it possible to neatly pour the bottle’s contents into any vehicle, including capless or obstructed fuel tanks.

For more information, click HERE.

Show Full Article