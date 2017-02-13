Rein Automotive Partners With FCP Euro For Pirelli World Challenge



Rein Automotive has joined title sponsor FCP Euro in partnership with Rooster Hall Racing for the 2017 Pirelli World Challenge season. Rooster Hall Racing, and its President, Todd Brown of Louisa, Virginia, are campaigning the 2017 Pirelli World Challenge 6-race Touring Car (TC) schedule with a BMW M235i Racing.

The 2017 schedule includes races at some of the most iconic racetracks across the United States and Canada, including Virginia International Raceway, Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, Lime Rock Park, Circuit of the Americas, Miller Motorsports Park and Laguna Seca. The car will be piloted by professional driver and coach, Anthony Magagnoli of DriveFasterNow.com, who resides in Dexter, Michigan.

“The Pirelli World Challenge is a great opportunity to gain widespread exposure of the Rein Automotive brand. Our brand will be seen on live broadcasts like CBS Sports Network and Motor Trend On Demand, advertising mediums our company typically has not tapped into,” said Trevor Potter, vice president of sales at CRP Automotive.

CRP said it is excited to partner with FCP Euro, one of its fastest-growing, most technologically advanced customers targeting the DIY enthusiast market.

Potter added, “Although our brands have been used in this market segment for years, CRP has not been historically active with marketing within the enthusiast market. Partnering with FCP Euro on their 2017 racing program offers an excellent avenue to provide this target group with Rein Automotive brand messaging, leveraging all the facets of FCP Euro social media activities and at the track experiences/events.”

Rein Automotive is a key brand in the CRP Automotive brand portfolio and one that is representative of CRP’s longstanding OE heritage alongside brands such as ContiTech, Pentosin, AAE and Ajusa. Rein Automotive parts are designed as direct replacements for the OE components and feature the same fit, form, performance and quality as the OE parts and many cases the parts are genuine OE components, according to the company.

“FCP Euro has had a longstanding and successful partnership with CRP Automotive. We are excited to take this relationship to the next level by partnering with them to establish and grow their Rein brand. Rein’s high quality, OE replacement program fits perfectly into our premium offering and we completely stand behind Rein’s product lines,” said Scott Drozd, FCP Euro CEO.

Race fans can keep up-to-date with the RHR team via FCP Euro’s Facebook page, and @fcpeuro on Instagram and Twitter.