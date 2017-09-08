Registration Opens For MACS 2018 Training Event And Trade Show

A/Ccess is the theme of the MACS 2018 Training Event and Trade Show to be held Feb. 14-18, 2018 at the Caribe Royale Hotel and Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Attendees will gain “A/Ccess” to the mobile A/C and engine cooling service and repair information needed to make accurate diagnoses and reliable repairs, as well as access to the experts in the field who design and manufacture A/C systems, components, tools and equipment. In addition to training classes, the MACS 2018 Training Event and Trade Show includes a trade show, a golf tournament and multiple networking opportunities in relaxed social settings.

A complete list of events for the MACS 2018 Training Event and Trade Show is available on the MACS website at macsw.org and here. Registration for the training event can be completed at the MACS website, or by phone at 215-631-7020, ext. 0 or by fax at 215-631-7017. Email inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

Host hotel reservations for the Caribe Royale can be made by phone at 888-258-7501 or on the hotel page of the MACS website. The MACS hotel room rate is $165 plus tax, single or double per night.