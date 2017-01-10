Registration Now Open For ToolTech 2017
Registration is now open for ToolTech 2017, which takes place April 25-28 in New Orleans. ToolTech, put together by the Equipment and Tool Institute, focuses solely on automotive-related tool and equipment companies and the individuals at the forefront of the industry and technological advances.
This year’s attendee opportunities at ToolTech include:
• An opportunity to promote themselves, their capabilities, their products, and to interface with industry insiders
• Networking with industry peers
• Meeting potential customers and potential product providers
• Conferring with customers
• Convening in structured, private one-on-one meetings
• Gaining valuable insights from presentations by industry leaders
• A cost effective/high-value way to meet with many OEM’s and customers in one venue.
Additional networking opportunities include an opening reception, closing dinner, lunches and a NASTF meeting on Monday, April 24.
To register for ToolTech 2017, click here.
Early registration for a Full Access Pass is $695 per person. After April 1, the registration fee increase to $749 per person.
For more information and a schedule of events, click here.