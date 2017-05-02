News
Reelcraft Offers Spring Retractable High Capacity Hose Reels

ImportCar Staff Writers

Reelcraft’s new Series G9000 hose reels are designed to be compact and allow for longer lengths of larger diameter hose.

The redesigned gooseneck can be removed from the reel for easier hose attachment.

An external drive spring allows for convenient access to the spring components and improved servicing of the reel.

The roller bearing inside of the pillow block produces a smoother spool rotation and easier operation.

Models are available for 1-1/2” I.D. x 50’ low pressure air/water hose, 1” I.D. x 75’ and 3/4” I.D. x 75’ medium pressure oil hose.

Click HERE for more information.

