Raybestos Introduces RPT Plated Brake Calipers

New Raybestos Rust Prevention Technology (RPT) plated brake calipers are premium-quality, remanufactured calipers that function and fit like OE. A proprietary zinc electroplating process inhibits rust and provides all-weather protection against the elements.

“Raybestos RPT plated calipers are friction-ready and engineered for safe, leak-free operation,” said Kristin Grons, marketing manager, Brake Parts Inc. “Strict testing criteria guarantees the calipers provide trouble-free installation and optimal performance in demanding driving conditions such as rain, salt and snow.”

Raybestos plated brake calipers undergo a rigorous remanufacturing process to ensure they not only meet or exceed OE standards, but that they also adhere to global industry standards including SAE J1603, QC/T 592-2013, ASTM B117 and JASO C448, the company says. All recovered components are thoroughly cleaned, checked for wear and straightness and zinc electroplated. The seals, boots, bleeder screws and O-rings are replaced with new materials.

According to Raybestos features include:

All-weather zinc plating protection, comparable to OE

Exceptional performance against the ASTM B117 salt spray corrosion resistance standards

Includes brackets, seals and bleeder screws

Lubricated to prevent binding

Factory quality testing processes

For more information about Raybestos plated brake calipers, or the complete line of premium quality Raybestos brake products, including disc pads and shoes, rotors and drums, master cylinders, wheel cylinders, calipers, hoses, cables and hardware, contact a Raybestos sales representative or visit Raybestos.com.