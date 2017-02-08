News/Brakes
ago

Raybestos Introduces RPT Plated Brake Calipers

ImportCar Staff Writers

ImportCar Staff Writers,administrator

View bio

Raybestos Introduces RPT Plated Brake Calipers

OTC Introduces Wireless Video Scope Kit

Openbay Launches Subscription-Service Suite For Auto Repair Shops

WAI Expands Coverage For Starters And Alternators

Wagner Brake Continues Expansion Of Its Brake, Rotor And Hydraulic Lines

Tenneco Supplying Clean Air Technologies On All-New Daimler NRM Engine Family

Registration Now Open For ToolTech 2017

Monroe 'Quick $30' Promotion Rewards Service Professionals For Monroe Quick-Strut Premium Assembly Sales

Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Announce Robert Bosch As 2016 Channel Partner Of The Year

Snap-on Offers New Full-Line Catalog

New Raybestos Rust Prevention Technology (RPT) plated brake calipers are premium-quality, remanufactured calipers that function and fit like OE. A proprietary zinc electroplating process inhibits rust and provides all-weather protection against the elements.

“Raybestos RPT plated calipers are friction-ready and engineered for safe, leak-free operation,” said Kristin Grons, marketing manager, Brake Parts Inc. “Strict testing criteria guarantees the calipers provide trouble-free installation and optimal performance in demanding driving conditions such as rain, salt and snow.”

Raybestos plated brake calipers undergo a rigorous remanufacturing process to ensure they not only meet or exceed OE standards, but that they also adhere to global industry standards including SAE J1603, QC/T 592-2013, ASTM B117 and JASO C448, the company says. All recovered components are thoroughly cleaned, checked for wear and straightness and zinc electroplated. The seals, boots, bleeder screws and O-rings are replaced with new materials.

According to Raybestos features include:

  • All-weather zinc plating protection, comparable to OE
  • Exceptional performance against the ASTM B117 salt spray corrosion resistance standards
  • Includes brackets, seals and bleeder screws
  • Lubricated to prevent binding
  • Factory quality testing processes

For more information about Raybestos plated brake calipers, or the complete line of premium quality Raybestos brake products, including disc pads and shoes, rotors and drums, master cylinders, wheel cylinders, calipers, hoses, cables and hardware, contact a Raybestos sales representative or visit Raybestos.com.

Show Full Article