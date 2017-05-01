Raybestos Adds Limited-Edition Vintage Image To Its Cabinet Collection

Raybestos’ classic vintage image is now featured on a medium-sized cabinet and available while supplies last.

“This highly sought-after Raybestos vintage design is extremely popular and the quantities are limited, so place your cabinet order before they’re gone,” said Kristin Grons, marketing manager for Brake Parts Inc. “A Raybestos-branded large-sized cabinet is also available, so if your shop needs extra storage space, be sure to order it, too.”

The Raybestos vintage image cabinet measures 19-3/4-inches high, 30-inches wide and 13-inches deep. The large Raybestos-branded cabinet measures 38-inches high, 32-inches wide and 15-inches deep. There is an option to purchase the Raybestos-branded cabinet with six sets of Element3 EHT Enhanced Hybrid Technology or Element3 PG Professional Grade brake pads.

Element3 EHT Enhanced Hybrid Technology brake pads include the best attributes of ceramic and semi-metallic all in one pad to provide the ultimate in noise damping and excellent pedal feel, according to Raybestos. Engineered for maximum control in all conditions, including aggressive stopping situations and formulated for long life, less noise and reduced dust, these pads deliver exceptional braking, the company says. Late-model coverage is available for domestic and import applications. Superior multi-layer noise-reducing shims promote quiet stopping performance over a variety of temperature ranges and vehicle platforms.

Delivering the best attributes of semi-metallic or ceramic comparable to OE, Element3 PG Professional Grade brake pads were developed for everyday driving conditions. These premium pads round out the coverage for import and domestic applications and extend the premium quality that technicians expect from the Element3 brands to a full range of vehicles. The brake pads include application-specific slots and chamfers to suppress noise and are factory cured for effective braking right out of the box, according to Raybestos.

To learn more about the Raybestos cabinet collection or Element3 brake pads, contact a local Raybestos sales representative, call customer service at (800) 323-0354 or visit raybestos.com.