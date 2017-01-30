News/oil filters
ago

Purolator Introduces 10 New Part Numbers To Premium Oil Filter Line

ImportCar Staff Writers

ImportCar Staff Writers,administrator

View bio

AMSOIL Offers Heavy-Duty Metal Protector

WAI Expands Wiper Motor Product Coverage

GM, Honda Establish Joint Venture Operation

Mohawk Offers 12,000-Lb. Low-Ceiling Two-Post Lift

Purolator Introduces 10 New Part Numbers To Premium Oil Filter Line

Tenneco Supplying Clean Air Technologies On All-New Daimler NRM Engine Family

Registration Now Open For ToolTech 2017

Monroe 'Quick $30' Promotion Rewards Service Professionals For Monroe Quick-Strut Premium Assembly Sales

Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Announce Robert Bosch As 2016 Channel Partner Of The Year

DENSO Announces Major Expansion Of TPMS Sensor Coverage

Purolator, a manufacturer of innovative automotive filtration products for the aftermarket, has announced the introduction of 10 new part numbers to its premium oil filter line, PurolatorBOSS. Extending coverage to reach 25 million passenger vehicles on the road today, the new part numbers include five spin-on and five cartridge oil filters.

“2016 was a tremendous year of growth for Purolator,” said Kevin O’Dowd, global director of product and brand marketing for the automotive aftermarket for MANN+HUMMEL Purolator Filters LLC. “Now, with the announcement of 10 new part numbers to the PurolatorBOSS line, we have significantly extended our coverage of the passenger vehicle market with an extended-mileage filter solution that offers maximum engine protection.”

The new part numbers fit popular models such as the Subaru Outback, Toyota Camry, Chevrolet Silverado and Toyota 4Runner. For more information on Purolator and its new product introductions, visit pureoil.com.

Show Full Article