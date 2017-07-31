News
PTC Expands Filter Program

PTC has expanded its product offering and updated its packaging on its all new filter program. This includes air filters, cabin air filters, fuel filters, oil filters, PCV valves and transmission filters.

PTC says some of the key features and benefits include:

  • True OE design, fit and function for easy installation and long dependable performance
  • Updated full line coverage for all makes and models, including Japanese, Korean and European applications.
  • Bold new graphic packaging helps stimulate POP sales
  • New detailed application catalog available (applications also available online)

For more information, go to ptcauto.com or call 800-626-8333.

