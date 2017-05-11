News
ago

Power Probe Introduces ECT3000 Electrical Circuit Tracer

ImportCar Staff Writers

ImportCar Staff Writers,administrator

View bio

Mercedes-Benz Oil Leaks

Bosch Expands Aftermarket Product Lines With 25 New Part Numbers

Arnott Introduces Remanufactured Rear Air Struts For The 2002-'09 Audi A8 With Normal And Sport Suspension

Alert Stamping Offers Tilt-And-Twist Battery-Operated Task Light

Power Probe Introduces ECT3000 Electrical Circuit Tracer

Audi: A New Seal On The Block

VIDEO: Understanding Secondary Ignition Waveforms

Smoke Out OBD II EVAP Codes With Vacutec's EVAPro

Bar's Leaks Offers Concentrated Rear Main Seal Repair

Autel Announces New Professional Scan Tool


The Power Probe ECT3000 Electrical Circuit Tracer (PPECT3000) is an intelligent short and open finder that makes locating short and open circuits quicker and more accurate than ever before, says the company.

When the ECT3000 Transmitter is connected to an isolated circuit, it will quickly determine if the circuit has an open or if the circuit is shorted.

The ECT3000 receiver is designed to detect the signal emitted from the transmitter through the vehicle’s wiring, notifying the user of distance and direction with adjustable height sensitivity.

Other features include: auto locking signal, directional indication to the short, auto shut off and an integrated flashlight in the receiver.

For more information, click HERE.

Show Full Article