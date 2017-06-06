News
ago

Pico Technology Introduces PicoScope 4225 And PicoScope 4425

ImportCar Staff Writers

ImportCar Staff Writers,administrator

View bio

Tenneco Announces Largest Single-Month Expansion Of Monroe Quick-Strut Line

E-ZOIL Environmentally Friendly Hand Cleaner And Shop Wipes For Technicians

Cyclo Industries Announces New Aerosol Can Packaging

Zubie Partners With RepairPal To Deliver Real-Time Car Repair Information And Access To Certified Repair Shops

Pico Technology Introduces PicoScope 4225 And PicoScope 4425

INFINITI Tech Tip: DTC P0101 Stored Due To Dirty Throttle Valve

Effectively Restoring Original Ride Feel

Mercedes-Benz Oil Leaks

Gates Offers New Retractable Air Hose Reels

NGK Hosts YANG Regional Meet-Up


The recently introduced two-channel PicoScope 4225 and four-channel PicoScope 4425 are the companyâ€™s fifth generation of automotive PCÂ oscilloscopes.

They are five times faster and have eight times more memory than the previous generation, ensuring they are powerful enough for the next generation of vehicles with new technologies such as CAN FD.

Other innovationsÂ include new floating inputs for non-grounded measurements, higher input ranges andÂ ConnectDetect to ensure you have a good connection.

The new PicoScopes are also now USB 3.0 connected and powered.

When you purchase any diagnostic tool you not only spend money, but you also spend time learning how best to use it. Pico says it protects that investment in two ways. First, the company develops hardware and software that is easyÂ to use for those starting out with oscilloscopes yet has the power and features demanded by experienced users. Second, Pico does not compromise on quality or specifications â€” expect the PicoScope you buy today to still be an essential part of your diagnostic tool box 10 years from now.

For more from Pico Technology, click HERE.

Show Full Article