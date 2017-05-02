Philips Says X-tremeVision LED Fog Lamps Are An Easy Upgrade For Popular Asian Makes



Lumileds LLC, a division of Royal Philips, now offers expanded Asian make and model coverage for its innovative Philips X-tremeVision LED Fog Lamps. These advanced LED lamps are designed as an easy plug-and-play replacement for the H8, H11 and H16 halogen fog bulb applications found on popular late-model vehicles from Acura, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, KIA, Lexus, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru and Toyota.

The Philips LED fog lamp delivers a bright, white 6,000K light that matches perfectly with the color of Xenon and LED headlights and Philips CrystalVision ultra upgrade headlight bulbs. It features a patented, “SafeBeam” technology that eliminates glare to other drivers by creating the same beam pattern as standard halogen fog lights. This technology ensures that the light emitted from the LED fog lamp is directed onto the road and not into the eyes of oncoming drivers.

Philips X-tremeVision LED Fog Lamps are made with an innovative AirFlux design, which provides constant cooling and ensures the highest light quality and longest possible service life. This design also leaves ample space for the best optical lenses available in order to deliver a smooth, inclusion-free beam with no shadowing effects. Philips X-tremeVision LED Fog Lamp is engineered for durability and reliability and built to deliver a 12-year lifetime.

Key applications include the following makes and models: Acura (CSX through ZDX), Honda (Accord through Ridgeline), Hyundai (Azera through Veloster), Infiniti (EX35 through QX 80), KIA (Cadenza through Sportage), Lexus (CT200h through RX450h), Mazda (2 through RX-8), Mitsubishi (Eclipse though RVR), Nissan (Altima through Xterra), Subaru (Crosstreck through XV Crosstreck) and Toyota (4Runner through Yaris).