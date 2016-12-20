Lumileds LLC, a division of Royal Philips, now offers expanded European make and model coverage for its Philips X-tremeVision LED Fog Lamp. The company says this advanced LED lamp is designed as a plug-and-play replacement for the H8, H11 and H16 halogen fog bulbs found on popular late-model vehicles from Audi, BMW, Fiat, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mini, Mercedes Benz, Porsche, SAAB, VW and Volvo.

The Philips LED fog lamp delivers a bright, white 6,000K light that matches perfectly with the color of Xenon and LED headlights and Philips CrystalVision ultra upgrade headlight bulbs, according to Lumileds. It features a patented “SafeBeam” technology that eliminates glare to other drivers by creating the same beam pattern as standard halogen fog lights. This technology ensures that the light emitted from the LED fog lamp is directed onto the road and not into the eyes of oncoming drivers, the company adds.

Philips X-tremeVision LED Fog Lamps are made with an AirFlux design, which provides constant cooling and ensures the highest light quality and longest possible service life. This design also leaves ample space for the best optical lenses available in order to deliver a smooth, inclusion-free beam with no shadowing effects, the company says. Philips X-tremeVision LED Fog Lamp is engineered for durability and reliability and built to deliver a 12-year lifetime.

Key applications include the following makes and models: Audi A, Q, S and TT series; BMW Series 1 through 7, M3 and M5, X1, X3, X5, X6 and Z4; Fiat 500 and 500L; Jaguar S-Type, Super V8 and X-Type, Land Rover LR2, LR3, LR4, Ranger Rover and Range Rover Sport; Mercedes Benz C, E, S, G and GL Class, as well as C Series; Mini Cooper Clubman, Convertible, Countryman, Coupe, Hatchback, Paceman, Cooper S models, JCW Clubman and John Cooper Works; Porsche 911, Boxster, Cayenne, Cayman and Macan; SAAB 9-3, 9-5, and 9-7X; VW Beetle, CC, Golf, Golf Sportwagen, GTI, Jetta, Passat and Passat CC; and Volvo C30, C70, S40, S80, V50, V70, XC60 and XC70.

For more information, visit: philipsxtremevisionled.com.