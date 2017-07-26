Philips Automotive Bulb Look-Up Aims To Simplify Lighting Replacements And Upgrades



Lumileds, one of the world’s largest suppliers of lighting for the automotive industry, and the exclusive supplier of Philips-branded automotive lighting products, is aiming to make it faster and easier for professional service technicians and consumers to replace or upgrade vehicle lighting with its Philips Automotive Bulb Look-Up. The online tool quickly identifies the right headlight, exterior or interior bulb for a particular vehicle application and tells the user where to buy the product. It is compatible with both desktop and mobile devices.

The Philips Automotive Bulb Look-Up works on a make/model/year search format and can be used to look up bulbs for nearly every U.S. registered vehicle from more than 60 manufacturers. Covering model years from 1958 to 2017, it displays search results for all of the bulbs available for a particular vehicle. The search information includes all applicable incandescent, halogen, Xenon and LED bulb types, as well as part numbers.

The Philips bulb finder also provides users with more detailed information about the advantages and benefits of the specific lighting replacement they are searching. Whether it is a standard replacement or an upgrade, users can click on the bulb type and view the actual product, the type of beam pattern it produces, and key information such as increased percentage of light output, LED compatibility and DOT compliance. The Philips bulb finder gives users an indispensable tool for improving and upgrading their vehicle’s lighting and makes it easy to choose the exact type of upgrade lighting that is right for their application needs.

The Philips Automotive Bulb Look Up is available at philipsautolighting.com.