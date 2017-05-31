News/Permatex
Permatex Offers Fast Orange Anti-Bacterial Foaming Hand Wash

Permatex has expanded the Fast Orange Hand Cleaner line with the addition of the Fast Orange Anti-Bacterial Foaming Hand Wash. Fast Orange Anti-Bacterial Foaming Hand Wash features an antibacterial formulation that kills germs while leaving hands feeling softer and smoother.

According to Dan Clarke, Permatex senior product manager, “Fast Orange Anti-Bacterial Foaming Hand Wash is a great way to disinfect hands after using a hand cleaner. It leaves hands with a neutral, fresh scent. Fast Orange Foaming Hand Wash is gentle enough to use everyday use and will not leave skin dry and cracked.”

Fast Orange Anti-Bacterial Foaming Hand Wash features a neutral, fresh scent and is available in a 7.5-oz. foaming pump bottle.

For more information, visit permatex.com.

